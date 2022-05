TRAFFIC ALERT: Market Street turn lane closed due to drop off in pavement

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) announced that a center turn lane on Market Street between Greenview Drive and Marshall Court is closed today.

The closure was due to a drop off in pavement.

The contractor expects that it will be fixed tonight.

It is advised that drivers use caution and plan accordingly.