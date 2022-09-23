Traffic impacts expected in Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach during Saturday’s annual triathlon

The annual triathlon is scheduled for Saturday (Photo: City of Wilmington)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — There are important traffic changes you need to be aware of ahead of Saturday’s YMCA Wrightsville Beach Triathlon.

The 43rd annual event includes athletes swimming, biking and running, and will result in necessary lane closures on several inland and mainland Wrightsville Beach roads.



Athletes will start at the Municipal Complex on Causeway Drive at 7 a.m. and they are expected to finish at the same location by 10:30 a.m.



Throughout the race, roads including Wrightsville Avenue, Hawthorn Drive, Pine Grove Drive, Oleander Drive (U.S. 76), Airlie Road will have lane closures and police directing athletes and drivers.



If possible, the N.C. Department of Transportation encourages drivers to avoid the area until the race is complete.

When driving in the area Saturday morning, drivers should be alert to the change in traffic pattern, athletes and police.

The rough timeline of lane closures is as follows:

1. ALL OF AIRLIE RD FROM 7:oo am to 9:30 am

2. GREENVILLE LOOP RD FROM 7:15 am to 10:00am

3. PINE GROVE 7:15 am to 10:00 am

4. OLEANDER DR HEADING NORTH FROM PINE GROVE TO EASTWOOD: 7:15 am to 10:00 am

5. WRIGHTSVILLE AVE FROM OLEANDER TO EASTWOOD – 8:00 am to 10:00 am

6. EASTWOOD NEAR THE BEACH TO WB PARK – 6:30 am to 10:30 am