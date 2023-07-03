Trask Family Farms creates new puzzle for families to try and solve

CASTLE HAYNE, NC (WWAY) — The weather may be getting hotter, but for those who enjoy being outside, a new activity has blossomed in New Hanover County.

Trask Family Farms has planted and created a sunflower maze for people to come and try to solve.

The maze stretches over 9 acres of land and features 2.5 miles of tracks to explore.

George Trask is the head farmer and came up with the idea for the maze.

He said the maze is a great way to introduce people to the farm and what it has to offer.

“You know, we really don’t have a lot of options like this as far as to what you can take your family out to, and its kind of in the aspect of our past here as North Carolinians that is slowly receding every day,” Trask said. “And so we hope to kick this thing off to where people can come out here and enjoy the farm and enjoy the sunflower maze and then in the fall, come back and enjoy the corn maze but in between, come out and buy our farm-raised produce.”

For some people, they were beyond excited to see the maze in person.

Sally Vasilevich said sunflowers were her favorite flower.

“Unbelievable, totally unbelievable, Vasilevich said. “My heart is beating fast. I’m gonna have tears, that’s how happy I am to be here.”

Trask Family Farms is located at 3650 Blue Clay Rd in Castle Hayne. If you’re interested in visiting the maze, Trask said you only have until around July 18th before the sunflowers begin to die and the farm begins planting corn seeds for the corn maze.