Treasurer Folwell delivers unclaimed cash to UNCW

Treasurer Folwell visits UNCW for a check presentation. (Photo: UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — State Treasurer Dale R. Folwell returned missing money to the UNCW’s College of Health and Human Services on Tuesday, June 14.

Folwell’s visit came as part of his unclaimed cash initiative.

Folwell joined Andrea Weaver, the university’s chief marketing and communications officer, in the UNCW bookstore for a check presentation, returning $4,509.27 that staff at the Department of State Treasurer’s (DST) Unclaimed Property Division (UPD) identified as unclaimed assets belonging to the college.

NCCash.com is the repository for 17.6 million properties valued at $1.02 billion under DST’s custody awaiting return to the rightful owners after being lost, misdirected or overlooked.

For the fiscal year through May 31, UPD has paid 164,985 claims totaling $94.9 million from NCCash.com.

Part of that total has been disbursed through the NCCash Match program, a no-hassle, expedited system that eliminated paperwork processing. As of March 31, the Department of State Treasurer paid 79,120 Cash Match claims totaling nearly $25.8 million.

Under state law, UPD receives and safeguards funds that are escheated, or turned over, to DST. The unclaimed property consists of bank accounts, wages, utility deposits, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, bonds and contents of safe deposit boxes that have been abandoned. More information, including how to find out if you are owed money, can be found at https://www.nccash.com.