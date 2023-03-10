Tree work requiring partial Market Street closure

A detour will be in place on part of Market Street next weekend (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you frequently drive down Market Street you may have to plan on some delays next weekend.

A block of Market Street will be closed March 18th to allow a City of Wilmington contractor to trim or remove trees posing a hazard to motorists and pedestrians.



The city is coordinating the work with the N.C. Department of Transportation, which maintains Market Street, also designated U.S. 17 Business.



The city has established a detour around the closure in the 2000 block of Market Street: North 23rd Street, Princess Place Drive and North 16th/17th streets, which are one-way pairs.



The closure is expected to last from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route to avoid delays.