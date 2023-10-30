Trial continued for local dentist accused of sexually assaulting patients while they were sedated

Michael Lee Hasson is accused of sexually assaulting patients while they were sedated (Photo: NHSO)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The trial for a dentist accused of sexually assaulting patients while they were sedated has been continued.

Michael Hasson was arrested in January of 2019 for the crimes.

More than 20 patients, ranging from 12 to 69 years old, have made sexual assault claims about Hasson.

Hasson was charged with sexual battery and forcible sexual offense.

The District Attorney’s office says a new date for the trial has not been set at this time.

We will have more information when it becomes available.