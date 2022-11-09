Tropical Storm Nicole will bring impacts to Cape Fear late this week

Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to make landfall in Florida before curving up towards the Carolinas (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There are just three weeks remaining in official hurricane season, but the tropics are remaining active.

Tropical Storm Nicole has winds of 70 miles per hour and is forecast to become a weak Category 1 Hurricane before making landfall in Florida late Wednesday into early Thursday.

From there Nicole will weaken as it moves over land and eventually curves towards the western Carolinas.

Although the forecast track from the National Hurricane Center doesn’t take the center across the Cape Fear, we’ll still experience impacts.

Beginning Thursday afternoon, the area will see rain moving in. It will get heavier into Friday.

We’ll also see a low-end risk of severe weather, including quick spin up tornadoes.

Nicole will be a fast mover, so flooding isn’t a major concern. Around 1″ to 2″ is forecast.

Keep it tuned to WWAY for the latest updates from the StormTrack 3 weather team.