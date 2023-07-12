TSA details 2023 first-half firearm detection numbers for NC airports, including ILM

TSA has detailed their firearm detection numbers for the first half of 2023 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has released their 2023 first-half firearm detection numbers for North Carolina airports, including the Wilmington International Airport.

TSA says officers have discovered a total of 130 firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage this year, a small increase statewide over the same time period last year.

Charlotte Douglas International airport saw the most first-half detections, with 66 — up 14 from the same time in 2022.

The Wilmington International Airport has recorded two firearm detections, down one from 2022 over the same time period.

When a TSA officers sees the image of a firearm on the X-ray screen, TSA says they immediately notify the local airport law enforcement agency, which responds to the security checkpoint. A law enforcement officer removes the firearm from the X-ray tunnel and makes contact with the traveler.

In addition to potential criminal citations, travelers face civil penalties for bringing firearms to the security checkpoint and TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis. Among the factors TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount includes whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition. The civil penalty can go up to a maximum of nearly $15,000 per violation. Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are not permitted in carry-on luggage.