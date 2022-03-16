Turnbull Creek Educational State Forest giving away tree seedlings in celebration of Arbor Day

Bareroot loblolly and bareroot bald cypress seedlings will be available for pick-up on a first come, first served basis beginning Friday through Sunday.

(Photo: Flickr / USFS / CC BY 2.0)

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) – To celebrate Arbor Day in North Carolina on March 18, Turnbull Creek Educational State Forest (ESF) will be giving away tree seedlings.

Shade, fruit, beauty, homes for wildlife, conservation of water, soil stabilization, oxygen and carbon dioxide regulation are just a few of the many benefits from trees.

Join Turnbull Creek ESF staff in celebrating Arbor Day by planting a tree to continue the preservation of our state’s beautiful forestland for future generations.

Tree seedlings can be picked up at 4803 Sweet Home Church Road in Elizabethtown. Pick-up times are as follows:

Friday, March 18 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 20 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For more information, please contact Turnbull Creek ESF at 910-588-4161. Visitors can also find more information about the forest by clicking here.