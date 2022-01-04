Twins born who don’t share the same birth day, month, or year

Twins born on different days and years in California 2022 (Photo: Natividad Medical Center/CBS News )

CALIFORNIA (CBS) –Two fraternal twins in California were born just 15 minutes apart, yet their birthdays fall on different days, in different months and years.

Alfredo Trujillo was born on December 31, 2021 at 11:45 p.m., the Natividad Medical Center announced Sunday. His twin sister, Aylin Trujillo, was born 15 minutes later — right at midnight on January 1, 2022.

“It’s crazy to me that they are twins and have different birthdays,” their mother, Fatima Madrigal, said, according to the hospital. “I was surprised and happy that she arrived at midnight.”

