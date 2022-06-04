Two area concerts rescheduled due to weather Friday night

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Fans who were looking forward to the Dierks Bentley concert or the Airlie Gardens ReSoul concert will have to wait a little longer to enjoy the shows due to storms on Friday night.

Torrential rainfall led to the cancellation of Dierks Bentley concert, which has been rescheduled to this Sunday according to Bentley’s twitter.

All tickets will be honored on the new date.

In addition to the Dierks Bentley concert, Airlie Gardens ReSoul concert was also cancelled due to weather and has been rescheduled for next Thursday, June 9th.