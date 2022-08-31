Two arrested in Wilmington on drug charges

(Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested by the Wilmington Police Department on drug charges.

Police say they conducted a traffic stop in the 3100 block of Market Street on Tuesday around 7:05 pm.

Officers say they observed drug paraphernalia upon approaching the vehicle and located several Heroin bindles, Methamphetamine, and Crack/Cocaine.

Additional drug paraphernalia was also discovered.

31-year-old Zackery Peters from Wilmington was arrested and charged with Possession Schedule II (x2), Possession Schedule III, Possession Drug Paraphernalia and NOL.

He received a $7,500 unsecured bond.

31-year-old Gregory Deo, also from Wilmington, was also arrested and has been charged with Possession Schedule I, Possession Schedule II and Possession Drug Paraphernalia.

He received a $3,000 unsecured bond.