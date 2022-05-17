Two brothers plead guilty to multiple larcenies in New Hanover County

Kelvin and John Sealey (Photo: New Hanover Co. District Attorney's Office)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A pair of brothers who stole from businesses across New Hanover County are going to prison after pleading guilty to multiple crimes.

Kelvin Sealey, 42, and John Sealey, 39, both from Fairmont, targeted primarily businesses in March of 2021. The brothers were charged as a result of a joint investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, the Wilmington Police Department, and the Carolina Beach Police Department.

In one case, the brothers stole a truck and used that truck to back into the gate at Wilmington Parks and Recreation where they stole landscaping equipment. A red Dodge Ram rented from the airport and being driven by John Sealey was caught on surveillance at the multiple crime scenes, as well as a White Chevrolet Avalanche being driven by Kelvin Sealey.

Multiple trailers, golf carts, landscaping equipment, ATVs and a tractor were stolen during the their crime spree.

On March 25, 2021, a surveillance operation was conducted by the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office where they tracked both men using GPS, and saw them go to a business, steal a trailer and then use that trailer to steal golf carts from another business in town.

Deputies and Detectives with the NHSO pulled up to the men. Kelvin Sealey fled from the passenger side of the Dodge Ram and was located by a K9.

Kelvin Sealey has remained in custody since March 25, 2021, John Sealey was able to bond out on a $250,000 secured bond. John Sealey was placed on an electronic ankle monitor, however a Judge later removed that ankle monitor over the State’s objection.

On April 4, 2022, John Sealey was caught on camera stealing another trailer from a local business.

Detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office served a warrant on John Sealey on May 3, 2022. While serving that warrant, Detectives located flashlights in John Sealey’s possession containing cocaine and heroin instead of batteries, and John Sealey was charged with additional drug charges.

Superior Court Judge Kent Harrell sentenced John Sealey to a prison sentence of 70-93 months, along with a $100,000 fine for trafficking in heroin and trafficking in cocaine. John Sealey, also, plead guilty to the felony larceny charges arising out of his and his brother’s March 2021 crime spree, as well as the April 4, 2022 larceny he committed while out on bond.

Superior Court Judge Thomas Wilson sentenced Kelvin Sealey, a habitual felon, to 100-132 months in prison for the larcenies he committed in February and March of 2021, as well as possessing a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm by a felon. The brothers were ordered to pay over $50,000 in restitution to their victims.

John Sealey’s prior record includes multiple convictions for larceny, forgery and assault on a law enforcement officer. Kelvin Sealey’s prior record includes multiple convictions for larceny and common law robbery.

