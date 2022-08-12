Two Cape Fear film projects receive funds from North Carolina Grant

(Photo: MGN)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Five television and film projects across the state have been approved to receive North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant Funds, including two projects being filmed in the Cape Fear.

“We are excited to have more cameras rolling across our state,” Governor Cooper said. “Having North Carolina communities as the backdrop for independent and studio-supported projects is a positive multiplier for our talented workforce, our small businesses, and our economy.”

The “Welcome to Flatch” TV series returns to southeastern North Carolina for its second season, continuing its storyline about a small town, particularly its younger population, that is being filmed for a documentary. Production is also already underway in Duplin, New Hanover, and Pender counties, with filming continuing through October. The series has been approved for a rebate grant award of $6.5 million.

“Eric Larue” is an independent feature-length film, with production taking place in the greater Wilmington area, that tells the story of a mother’s struggle to cope after her son commits an act of mass violence. The production hails from Big Indie Pictures and has been approved for a grant of up to $589,105.

These latest projects bring film-related production spending in North Carolina to more than $241 million while creating more than 13,000 job opportunities in 2022.

Altogether, these new projects are expected to produce direct in-state spending of more than $61 million while creating more than 2,400 job opportunities in the state.

“We are excited to have more and more productions creating economic development opportunities in our state,” North Carolina Film Office Director Guy Gaster said. “From feature-length films to television and streaming series, to commercials and travel shows, our state is once again proving to be a top choice for production.”