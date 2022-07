Two cars hit 500-pound bear on River Road in Brunswick County

Bear hit on River Road in Brunswick County (Photo: Annick Joseph | WWAY)

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Highway Patrol says a crash in Brunswick County Sunday night involved two cars and a 500 pound bear.

A trooper with the North Carolina Highway Patrol said it happened just after 10:30 on River Road near Winnabow.

Two cars were involved. The trooper said no people were hurt, but the bear was killed.

The road is now open.