Two Chadbourn police officers receive heroism awards for saving lives during fires

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — Two Chadbourn Police Officers received high honors for saving lives during two separate house fires.

On Monday, Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey, who is also the State Fire Marshal, presented the awards to Sgt. Johnathan Driggers and Cpl. Everett Lewis.

According to the NC Department of Insurance, on May 18, 2022, Sgt. Driggers responded to a fire at a motel building at 914 N. Brown St. in Chadbourn.

While Sgt. Driggers went from door to door to wake up occupants of nearby buildings, he saw what appeared to be a man inside the burning building. Sgt. Driggers, despite not having an air pack or other equipment on, entered the building and pulled the man out.

The man was taken to a local hospital and later transferred to the UNC Burn Center in Chapel Hill.

Chadbourn Town Council later presented Driggers with the Life Saving Award.

On January 21, Cpl. Lewis, who also did not have on proper equipment or an air pack, entered a burning house at 114 S. Pine St. in Chadbourn, where he saw a man lying on the couch. Cpl. Lewis pulled the man to safety outside. A little while later, the man became responsive and left the area.