Two charged following traffic stop in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) — Two people are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Wilmington.

On Sunday, April 17, at 5:33 p.m., Wilmington Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Greenfield Street and found crack/cocaine and drug paraphernalia during a vehicle search.

33-year-old Markee George of Wilmington and 30-year-old Erin Lacewell were taken into custody.

George is charged with Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Probation Violation, Parole Violation, and Driving while License Revoked.

Lacewell was charged with Possession with Intent to Sell/Distribute Schedule II and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

George was given a $55,000 secured bond for the drug and probation violation charges, and received no bond for the parole violation. Lacewell received a $100,000 secured bond. Both are being held at the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.