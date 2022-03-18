Two charged following traffic stop in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police officers conducted a traffic stop in the 1100 block of S. 17th St. on March 17, 2022 around 9:50 p.m.

After a search, officers located three guns, 48 grams of Marijuana, a digital scale, Ecstasy, and $500 in cash.

26-year-old Darrell Pearce and 28-year-old Maya Allen were arrested and are now facing several charges. Pearce is charged with two counts of Carrying Concealed Weapon, Possession Schedule I Controlled Substance, two counts Possession of Firearm by a Felon, PWISD/Marijuana, and Possession of Marijuana.

Allen is charged with two counts of Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

Pearce is being held under a $65,000 secured bond and Allen was given a $5,000 secured bond.