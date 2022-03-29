Two charged with kidnapping, two wanted by Wilmington Police Department

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — WPD units responded to a call in the 4400 block of Market Street around 6:27 p.m. on March 28th in reference to a possible kidnapping.

One male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being assaulted and kidnapped.

Officers arrested 33-year-old Richard Blanton and 22-year-old Kimberly Martinez. They have been charged with First Degree Kidnapping, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Assault by Strangulation.

Blanton is currently being held under a $500,000 secured bond, while Martinez has a secured bond amount of $250,000. The victim was transported to NHRMC for treatment and has since been released from the hospital.

WPD is asking for the public’s help in locating the remaining two subjects.

33-year-old Kayla Floyd and 27-year-old Alvin Sabatell stole the victim’s truck and fled the scene.

Floyd is described as a white female, 5ft. 4in. tall, and 150 pounds. Sabatell is a black male, 6ft. 4in., and approximately 200 pounds.