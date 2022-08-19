Two men arrested for allegedly stealing 57 watermelons

(Photo: Merced County Sheriff's Office)

MERCED, CA (WWAY) — Two alleged fruit thieves have been arrested after recently stealing dozens of watermelons.

According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office in California, they responded to a property in Livingston for a report of trespassing.

When they arrived, the spoke with the victim who said people were stealing watermelons from his field.

Deputies say they witnessed a car leaving the field and conducted an investigative stop.

The suspects were identified as Erick Vasquez and Brayan Vasquez Buenrostro.

Deputies discovered several watermelons located in the backseat and trunk of the car and learned Erick Vasquez is currently on the Pre-Trial Electronic Monitoring Program.

Both suspects were arrested and the 57 watermelons were returned to the victim.