Two men charged after BB gun incident in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Two men face charges after Carolina Beach police responded to the boardwalk where someone was allegedly waving a gun in the air.

It happened just before 6:30 on Monday night.

When officers arrived on scene, they told the man to drop the gun and he did.

Police say the man had a BB gun, which looked like a real handgun.

Brian McGuirt, 24, from Statesville is charged with disorderly conduct, and simple possession schedule VI. He received a $1,000 secured bond

Andrew Tyson, 21, from Charlotte is charged with simple possession schedule VI and was served felony warrants out of Mecklenburg County. He received a $5,000 secured bond.

Carolina Beach PD said no shots were fired and no one got hurt.