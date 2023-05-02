Two men charged after BB gun incident in Carolina Beach

Andrew Tyson and Brian McGuirt (l,r) (Photo: New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Two men face charges after Carolina Beach police responded to the boardwalk where someone was allegedly waving a gun in the air.

It happened just before 6:30 on Monday night.

When officers arrived on scene, they told the man to drop the gun and he did.

BB gun recovered from boardwalk incident in Carolina Beach on May 1, 2023 (Photo: CBPD)

Police say the man had a BB gun, which looked like a real handgun.

Brian McGuirt, 24, from Statesville is charged with disorderly conduct, and simple possession schedule VI.  He received a $1,000 secured bond

Andrew Tyson, 21, from Charlotte is charged with simple possession schedule VI and was served felony warrants out of Mecklenburg County. He received a $5,000 secured bond.

Carolina Beach PD said no shots were fired and no one got hurt.

