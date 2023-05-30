Two people arrested on drug charges in Bladen County

(Photo: Bladen County Sheriff's Office)

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested on drug charges in Bladen County.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop on May 25th in Elizabethtown. They say driver James Brandon Gordon ran from the vehicle but was quickly caught.

Officers say Gordon was found to be in possession of nearly one ounce of Fentanyl as well as amounts of Cocaine, Oxycodone, Marijuana, assorted drug paraphernalia, and $478.

Gordon was arrested and charged with Trafficking opium/heroin by possession (more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams), Trafficking opium/heroin by transport (more than 14 grams but less than 28 grams), Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances x3, Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substances, among several other charges.

Gordon was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $902,000 bond.

Additional federal charges are anticipated in this case.

After Gordon’s arrest, probable cause was obtained and a home in the 600 block of Mercer Mill Road was searched. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit and Community Impact Team executed the search warrant and additional amounts of Marijuana, Ecstasy/MDMA, and assorted drug paraphernalia were seized.

Thomasina Corlee Wright was arrested and charged with Possession of schedule I controlled substances, Possession of schedule VI controlled substances, Maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of keeping/selling controlled substances, and Possession of drug paraphernalia.

Wright was held at the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center under a $10,000 bond.