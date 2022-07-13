Two people facing drug charges following traffic stop in Wilmington

(Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Just after 1:00 am this morning, officers with the Wilmington Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 2600 block of Independence Blvd.

During the search of the vehicle, officers say they found a handgun and drug paraphernalia. In addition, 1.31 grams of cocaine, 1.93 grams of mushrooms, and .5 grams of methamphetamine were discovered.

The driver, 46-year-old Michael Easter, is charged with Possession of Firearm by a Felon, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, Parole Violation, and Fictitious Registration Plate, among other charges, according to police.

He is currently being held without bond.

The 27-year-old passenger, Lanielle Murrell, was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine and Hallucinogenic Mushrooms.

She received a $4,000 secured bond.

Both are being held at the NHCSO Detention Center.