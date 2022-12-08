Two people rescued from Brunswick County boat fire

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two people in Brunswick County are expected to be OK after their boat erupted into flames Thursday at about 9:39 this morning.

According to Tri-Beach Fire Dept. Asst. Chief David Ward, multiple agencies were dispatched to the intracoastal waterway, just east of the Lockwood Folly Inlet about a boat fire.

The two on board the 36-foot vessel were rescued by dredge crews who were in the area. The Brunswick County Sheriff Marine Unit took them back to shore.

Because the boat was so far from shore, fire boats were deployed to control the fire.

Tri-Beach Volunteer Fire Dept. was assisted by Ocean Isle Beach Fire Department, Sunny Point Military Ocean Terminal, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, North Carolina Marine Patrol, North Carolina Wildlife, United States Coast Guard, and Tow Boat US.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.