Two teens arrested for allegedly using gun to steal vehicle

Avion Tramaine James-Graham and Zy’Merion Shameil Debose have been arrested (Photo: WPD)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Two teenagers have been arrested for allegedly using a gun to steal a vehicle in Wilmington.

Police say the incident happened around 3:30 a.m. on October 22nd in the 1100 block of Stewart Circle.

The victim reported he came out of his house and was approached by the two suspects, who displayed a gun and demanded his car keys.

A New Hanover Sheriff’s Office deputy, who is a member of the Mobile Field Force team, says he noticed a vehicle leaving the area without its headlights on in the 1000 block of N 30th Street. The vehicle without its lights on was the victim’s vehicle, according to police.

The people driving the vehicle exited the car and were arrested and charged.

19-year-old Avion Tramaine James-Graham was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Schedule VI with Intent to Sell/deliver Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia and Carry a concealed weapon (gun).

19-year-old Zy’Merion Shameil Debose was charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Concealed Weapon (gun), Possession of Marijuana. 6 Probation violations.