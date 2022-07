Two watercraft collide on Intercoastal Waterway; minor injuries reported

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WWAY) – Coast Guard Sector North Carolina and local law enforcement are investigating a watercraft collision between pontoon boats on the Intercoastal Waterway near Holden Beach.

The call came into the CGSNC just after 7 o’clock Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson with the CGSNC.

Minor injuries were reported, but the incident remains under investigation.