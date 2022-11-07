Two Wilmington men arrested on alleged drug, gun charges

The Wilmington Police Department has arrested Charles Faulk and Daquan Freeman (Photo: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two have been arrested in Wilmington for alleged drug and gun offenses.

The Wilmington Police Department confronted two people Friday night who police say had marijuana in plain view inside their vehicle.

A search located 37 grams of marijuana and a concealed pistol.

42-year-old Charles Faulk and 29-year-old Daquan Freeman were arrested and are facing multiple charges.

Faulk is charged with Identity Theft, Unsealed Wine/Liquor, and Resist/Delay/Obstruct Public Officers. He was given a $15,000 secured bond.

Freeman is charged with Possession of Firearm by a Felon, PWIMSD Marijuana, PWMSD within 1000 ft. of a School, and Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia. He is being held without bond at the NHCSO Detention Center.