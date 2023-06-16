Two women shot, one in custody after parking space argument in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police say two women were taken to the hospital with serious injuries following a shooting.

On June 15, 2023 at 8:30 p.m., Wilmington Police officers responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of N. 30th St.

When they arrived, they found two women suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victims were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. At this time, both victims are in stable condition and expected to recover.

While on scene, officers and detectives determined that an argument over a parking space had led to the shooting.

A female suspect has been taken into custody.

Information on charges and the identity of the suspect will be released at a later time.