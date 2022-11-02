U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree coming from North Carolina

The 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is coming from North Carolina (Photo: U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree)

PISGAH NATIONAL FOREST, NC (WWAY) — The 2022 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree is once again coming from North Carolina.

Every year, a different national forest is selected to provide a tree to appear on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol building for the holiday season.

The 2022 tree will come from the Pisgah National Forest in the mountains of North Carolina.

The 78-foot red spruce known as ‘Ruby’ was harvested Wednesday.

It will now hit the road for a 14-day long tour across the state and then up to Washington, D. C.