U.S. Coast Guard helps return 107 sea turtles to ocean

107 sea turtles were recently released into the ocean by the U.S. Coast Guard (Photo: NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher)

FORT MACON, NC (WWAY) — The U.S. Coast Guard recently helped return numerous sea turtles to the ocean.

The turtles were released offshore of Fort Macon by the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Richard Snyder.

Crews say 107 turtles were taken back to the ocean on a ‘turtle taxi’, being loggerheads, greens and Kemp’s ridleys.

The turtles were rehabilitated at all three NC Aquariums and The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center.