WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington is hosting the city’s first Navy Week since 2019.

UNCW will hold one of the Navy Week events, a performance by the United States Navy Band Southeast Deckplate Brass Band on Thursday.

The performance will take place at at 7:30 p.m. in UNCW’s Kenan Auditorium.

The band is located onboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville and serves the military and civilian communities. The event is free and open to all.