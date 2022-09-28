U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament rescheduled due to Ian impacts

The annual King Mackerel Tournament has been rescheduled due to expected weather from Ian (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Hurricane Ian is currently hundreds of miles away from the Cape Fear, but the storm is already impacting events in the Cape Fear.

The 44th Annual U.S. Open King Mackerel Tournament Board of Directors has announced it is postponing the tournament from this weekend (9/29-10/1) to next weekend (10/6-10/8) due to weather concerns.

“The decision to move the tournament was not made lightly,” Tournament Chairman Tim Tippett said. “But after reviewing all the available information and, out of an abundance of caution, tournament officials felt it was in the best interest of the participants, sponsors, volunteers, and the tournament to make the date change for this year.”

If you have preregistered and are unable to fish the new dates, you have two options:

You can apply 100% of the entry & TWT fees to the next year’s tournament, or you can receive a refund of 90% of the entry & TWT fees paid.

