UFO hearing preview: What will be revealed?

Capitol hill preps for the first Congressional UFO hearings in 50 years.

(Photo: MGN)

WASHINGTON, DC (WWAY) — This Tuesday, for the first time in over fifty years, Congress will hold a public hearing on one of history’s great mysteries: UFO’s.

This hearing will give the public a chance to hear directly from experts and leaders in the intelligence community.

Pentagon officials have been tight-lipped on details surrounding the hearing so far.

What we do know, however, is that there have been nearly 150 reports of “unidentified aerial phenomena” since 2004.

Only one of those sightings has been explained in a report that led the Pentagon to form a special program aimed at streamlining data surrounding the unexplained occurrences.

Intelligence committee chairman Adam Schiff went a step further in his expectations for the hearings, saying he hopes to “break the cycle of excessive secrecy and speculation with truth and transparency”.

Many are asking if this could be the issue that brings a divided congress together, or if that concept will remain as alien as the topic in question.