UFOs over Wilmington? Not this time

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you thought you saw UFOs in the sky over Wilmington on Thursday night, you weren’t alone.

WWAY received multiple calls from viewers who say they saw strange lights in the sky, that appeared to be several orbs that were floating in a linear formation.

While aliens, UFOs, and mysterious lights are much more fun to consider, there is an explanation that’s a little more earthly.

It appears to be the work of none other than Elon Musk.

Those lights in the sky are actually satellites, and are a part of Starlink.

Starlink is an internet service company owned by SpaceX and designed by Elon Musk to provide high-speed internet to remote places.

The sightings occurred around 9:11 p.m. Thursday night.

This is the second recent occurrence that Starlink has been visible over the Cape Fear region.

You can actually track the satellites by clicking here.

If you aren’t in Wilmington, you can enter your location and see when Starlink will be visible to you by clicking here.

The next time that Wilmington will be able to see Starlink is August 20th, and 21st at approximately 8:30 p.m. on both days.