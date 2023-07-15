UNCW among 10 schools in the nation recognized for cybersecurity program

Dr. Ulku Clark is a professor in the Department of Business Analytics, Informations systems and Supply Chain (BAISSC) of Cameron School of Business. (Photo: JEFF JANOWSKI / UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is being recognized for their success in their Center for Cyber Defense Education (CCDE) program.

UNCW was among 10 other schools in the nation to be honored by the National Security Agency’s National Centers of Academic Excellence Cybersecurity program for the outreach efforts of CCDE faculty and staff.

The university says the CCDE has been “instrumental in raising awareness of cybersecurity issues and supporting the development of cyber defense expertise within the campus community since 2018.”

The center hosts webinars, programs and workshops throughout the year, which includes an annual cybersecurity conference.

UNCW is designated as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education by the National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security through 2023.

Additionally, the university recently launched the first cybersecurity undergraduate major in the UNC System, drawing from the expertise of the Congdon School of Supply Chain, Business Analytics and Information Systems and the Department of Computer Science.

According to the Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, “Sophisticated cyber actors and nation-states exploit vulnerabilities to steal information and money and are developing capabilities to disrupt, destroy, or threaten the delivery of essential services. Defending against these attacks is essential to maintaining the nation’s security.”