UNCW and Scottish Society of Wilmington to host inaugural bagpipe workshop and recital

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW and the Scottish Society of Wilmington will be hosting an inaugural bagpipe festival this weekend.

It will be held at the UNCW Cultural Arts Building on Sunday, Feb. 6, featuring two workshops for novice and experience bagpipers. The beginners workshop will be held from 1-2 p.m. followed by the advanced workshop from 2:15-3:15 p.m.

“This is the first time we are offering this kind of event at UNCW and will feature a free recital at the professional level by the guest artist Bill Caudill,” said Daniel Johnson, professor of music at UNCW.

Caudill is the founder of the Scottish Heritage Center and pipe major at St. Andrews University. He is one of the few Southern bagpipers of the 20th century to reach the professional level of playing and competition. He has also won the award for best Carolinas piper at the Grandfather Mountain Highland Games on 28 occasions. Caudill serves as vice president of the Eastern United States Pipe Band Association and is an adjudicator of bagpipe competitions throughout the country.

Bagpipes have a rich history in Southeastern North Carolina because many immigrants who came to the region were from Scotland.

“The Scots and other people from the Celtic islands came to this part of North America what we now know as North Carolina and one of the main entry points was here in the Cape Fear Region and you can see instances such as Moores Creek National Battlefield which celebrates the Scottish heritage and their service to the English crown and you can look a little further to our west and see places like Scotland County that demonstrate the Celtic and, in particular, Scottish influence in our heritage.”

Registration for the two workshops is $30 for the general public and $25 for SSOW members. The event is free to UNCW students and faculty.

The free recital will be held at UNCW Beckwith Recital Hall at 4 p.m. There will be a reception to follow the recital. The event is co-sponsored by UNCW and the SSOW.