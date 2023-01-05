UNCW announces death of Lela Thompson, first African American woman graduate

Lela Thompson was the first African American woman to graduate from UNCW (PHOTO: BRADLEY PEARCE/UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has announced the death of alumna and pioneer Lela Thompson.

Thompson was the first African American woman to graduate from Wilmington College, now UNCW, following integration.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in education and taught in New Hanover County schools for 30 years.

Thompson was also a significant contributor to the local theater. She was involved in the Willis Richardson Players, acting in the troupe and later serving as president for nearly two decades.

There will be a public viewing held at Davis Funeral Home in Wilmington Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m.