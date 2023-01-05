UNCW announces death of Lela Thompson, first African American woman graduate

Lela Thompson, Uncw Alumna Class Of 1967
Lela Thompson was the first African American woman to graduate from UNCW (PHOTO: BRADLEY PEARCE/UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has announced the death of alumna and pioneer Lela Thompson.

Thompson was the first African American woman to graduate from Wilmington College, now UNCW, following integration.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in education and taught in New Hanover County schools for 30 years. 

Thompson was also a significant contributor to the local theater. She was involved in the Willis Richardson Players, acting in the troupe and later serving as president for nearly two decades. 

There will be a public viewing held at Davis Funeral Home in Wilmington Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. through 7:00 p.m.

