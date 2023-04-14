UNCW announces five-year contract extension for basketball coach Takayo Siddle

Takayo Siddle has agreed to a five-year contract extension (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW men’s basketball head coach Takayo Siddle has agreed to a five-year contract extension that will keep the third-year head coach in the Port City at least through the 2027-28 season.

Siddle’s extension was approved by UNCW’s Board of Trustees during an emergency session that was called on Thursday.

“Early on, it was clear to me that we had the right leader in place for our men’s basketball program and making sure he felt supported was a top priority,” said Michael Oblinger, UNCW’s new athletic director. “Coach Siddle has done a terrific job as head coach and done things the right way. We’re looking forward to many more achievements and successes in the years to come.”

Siddle has steered the Seahawks to a 58-29 overall record over the last three years. UNCW has compiled a 33-16 record in Colonial Athletic Association games, advancing to the CAA Tournament championship tilt in each of the last two years.

“It takes an unwavering commitment to win championships,” Siddle said. “Coaches, support staff, and players have to be all-in, but without an extremely supportive administration, it would not be possible.

In Siddle’s first season in 2020-21, the Seahawks navigated the Covid-19 pandemic. The team captured the championship of the Mako Medical Asheville Classic by defeating host UNC Asheville and Sun Belt Conference member Troy at UNCA’s Kimmel Center.

Siddle the piloted the Seahawks to a sparkling 27-9 record in 2021-22, reaching the CAA finals and capturing the College Basketball Invitational championship, the program’s first postseason title, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Siddle earned CAA Coach of the Year accolades after coaching the Seahawks to their most wins since the 2016-17 campaign.

In 2022-23, UNCW, predicted to finish fifth in the league’s preseason poll, sailed to a 24-10 record and finished tied for third place in the CAA. The Seahawks cranked out a school-record 13-game winning streak and won the championship of the Baha Mar Invitational in Nassau, The Bahamas, with four wins in four days. Siddle’s club then knocked off Drexel in the CAA quarterfinals and upset regular season champion Hofstra in the semifinals before falling to Charleston in the title game.