UNCW assistant professor honored with NCTE 2023 award

Dr. G. Edzordzi Agbozo Receives NCTE 2023 Early Career Educator of Color Award (Photo: Bradley Pearce / UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — An assistant professor in the Department of English at UNCW has been honored with the National Council of Teachers of English 2023 Early Career Educator of Color Award.

Dr. G. Edzordzi Agbozo has received the award, he is among 6 educators in the U.S. teaching literacy from preschool to university levels.

“I am grateful for this recognition of my work,” Dr. Agbozo said. “The opportunities attached to the award, including mentorship, networking and summer institute, will help me develop and spread the insights of my research more broadly.”

The university says this recognition highlights his exceptional work in literacy education and his dedication to advancing the field.

His research focuses on discourse and techno-culture, medical and science writing, and digital and visual rhetoric.

UNCW says he will benefit from mentorship, networking, and the opportunity to present at the NCTE Annual Convention.

“Dr. Agbozo is an exceptional educator who is leaving a tremendous impact on his students and his field,” said Provost James J. Winebrake. “We congratulate Dr. Agbozo on this prestigious recognition and look forward to his continued contributions and success as a faculty member at UNCW.”

Dr. Agbozo received his Ph.D. from Michigan Technological University’s Rhetoric, Theory and Culture Program. He was recognized with the CCCC Outstanding Dissertation Award in 2022.