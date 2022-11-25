UNCW Baseball releases 2023 schedule

Baseball (Photo: Christine Beshay / MGN)

WILMINGTON (WWAY) – UNCW Baseball Head Coach Randy Hood has announced the Seahawks’ schedule for the 2023 season.

The schedule includes 19 games against 2022 NCAA Regional participants and 31 home games beginning on Feb. 17.

“We feel we’ve put together a strong schedule for the 2023 season,” said Hood, who enters his fourth season as head coach in 2023. “With 19 games against programs that played in regionals last season, we’ll be tested all season and our fans will continue to see some of the best players in the nation.”

UNCW kicks off the 2023 season hosting Virginia, Navy and Ohio in the Hughes Bros. Baseball Challenge on Feb. 17-19. Virginia will be making its first trip back to Brooks Field since the 2014 season. The Cavaliers were 39-19 in 2022 and played in the Greenville Regional.

The Seahawks continue their season-opening seven-game homestand the following weekend when they host Georgetown and Iona. Each team will play four games over the weekend. Georgetown set a program record for wins last season with 32, swept nationally-ranked UConn and played in the Big East tournament for the first time since 2018.

UNCW’s first road test of the season comes against Wake Forest on Feb. 28. It will be the first of a home-and-home series that concludes with the Demon Deacons visiting Brooks Field on May 16.

Colonial Athletic Association play opens the fourth weekend of the season, and the Seahawks will face conference-newcomer Monmouth at home on Mar. 10-12.

With the additions of Stony Brook, Monmouth and North Carolina A&T pushing baseball membership to 11, the conference schedule has grown to 30 games for the first time since 2012. That season, the Seahawks won the regular season title with a 24-6 record.

“The CAA continues to grow and be more competitive each season. We’ll be tested each conference weekend.”

UNCW’s final non-conference weekend series will be during its bye week in the CAA schedule. The Seahawks will head to Fort Worth, Texas for a three-game set with TCU, beginning on Apr. 14.

The Seahawks visit defending conference champion Hofstra on Apr. 28-30.

UNCW will host its annual Alumni Weekend on Apr. 21-23 when it plays Delaware. Three special teams in UNCW baseball history will the honored and recognized that weekend beginning with the 1963 NJCAA Championship team on Friday. The 2003 NCAA Regional team and American Division champions will be honored on Saturday and the 2013 team that was the CAA regular season and tournament champions will be recognized on Sunday.

The 2023 CAA Championship will be hosted by the College of Charleston on May 24-27 at Patriots Point.

Season ticket renewals begin on Nov. 28 with a deadline on Jan. 16. A notification on how to renew will be sent through email.

NCAA Regional Teams: Virginia (Feb. 17); Wake Forest (Feb. 28 away / May 16 home); Columbia (Mar. 3-5); Charlotte (Mar. 8); East Carolina (Mar. 14 home / Mar. 28 away); NC State (Mar. 12 home / Apr. 11 away); TCU (Apr. 14-16 away); Campbell (Apr. 18 home / May 9 away); North Carolina (Apr. 25 away); Hofstra (Apr 28-30 away)

CAA Home Series: Apr. 10-12, Monmouth; Mar. 31-Apr. 2, North Carolina A&T; Apr. 21-23, Delaware; May 5-8, Northeastern; May 18-20 William & Mary

CAA Road Series: Mar. 17-19 at Towson; Mar. 24-26 at Stony Brook; Apr. 7-9 at Elon; Apr. 28-30 at Hofstra; May 12-14 at College of Charleston

First-time Opponents: Navy, Columbia