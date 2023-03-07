UNCW basketball head coach named finalist for two national awards

UNCW Basketball head coach Takayo Siddle has been named a finalist for two national awards (Photo: UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW basketball Coach Takayo Siddle has been named a finalist for two national college coaching awards.

Popular basketball website CollegeInsider.com named Siddle a finalist for the Ben Jobe Award and the Skip Prosser Man of the Year Award in college coaching.



The Ben Jobe Award, presented annually to the nation’s top NCAA Division I minority coach, is named in honor of the former head coach of Southern University, a position he held for 12 seasons.



The Skip Prosser Man of the Year award honors head coaches who achieve success on the court and display moral integrity. Prosser passed away of an apparent heart attack on July 26, 2007, in his office at Wake Forest after returning from his morning jog.



The recipients of the awards will be announced in March in Houston, site of the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Final Four.