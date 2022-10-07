UNCW begins October COVID booster, flu vaccine clinics

You can now get your COVID booster or flu vaccine at UNCW (Photo: MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — COVID boosters are now available on the campus of UNCW.

The COVID shots are available to community members as well as students, faculty and staff.

Those interested in receiving either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine can drop by DePaolo Hall (2nd floor) without an appointment on the following dates:

Friday, Oct. 7, 8:30 –11 a.m. and 1:30–4 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 17, 8:30 –11 a.m. and 1:30–4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21, 8:30 –11 a.m. and 1:30–4 p.m.

There will also be a free flu vaccination clinic for only faculty and staff on Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm in the Warwick Center. You are asked to bring your UNCW ID card, wear short sleeves or layers if possible, and be prepared to wait 15 minutes after you receive your shot. No appointment is needed.

The clinic is a partnership between the Student Health Center, Human Resources, and the College of Health and Human Services’ School of Nursing.

Students can schedule an appointment for a free flu shot at the Student Health Center by calling 910-962-3280.