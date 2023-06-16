UNCW, Brunswick Community College and more to take place in NCWorks Career Fair

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — NCWorks is hosting a Multi-Employer Career Fair with The University of North Carolina Wilmington (UNCW), Brunswick Community College (BCC), Wave Transit, Hire Quest Direct, Carolina Dunes Behavioral Health, and The Charles Lea Center in New Hanover County.

Career opportunities range from Career Navigator, Case Manager, Community Outreach Representative, Customer Service Representative, Housekeeping, Landscaper, Laborer and many more.

All employment opportunities can be applied for by clicking here.

The event will take place on Tuesday, June 20th, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., and is hosted by the New Hanover NCWorks and the Cape Fear Workforce Development Board.

Job seekers are encouraged to contact the NCWorks Career Center for assistance with resumes, interviewing skills, and to learn about career training opportunities at NewHanoverCounty@NCWorks.gov or (910) 251-5777.