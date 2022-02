UNCW club hockey advances to postseason for first time

Will play NC State Wednesday for Division Title

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – The team named “DubHockey” is having its best season in the teams 18-year history.

With a 7-1 record, UNCW’s club hockey team will be competing in the playoffs for the first time ever.

Wednesday night, the team will host NC State at the Wilmington Ice House.

Puck drops at 7:15. Find more information here.