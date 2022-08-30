UNCW coming together for annual “Wings Up for Wilmington” service day

(Photo: Caroline Allen / UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The fourth annual UNCW “Wings Up for Wilmington” day of service will be help next month.

A flock of UNCW faculty, staff and students will volunteer at 24 organizations on various projects that range from home repairs to landscaping, painting and planting in community gardens on September 17th.

The annual day of service was first held in September 2019 to observe the anniversary of Hurricane Florence. The Category 1 storm made landfall on September 14, 2018, causing widespread flooding and millions of dollars in damage in communities throughout the Cape Fear region.

“I feel like everyone at UNCW in 2018 was affected by Hurricane Florence,” Wings Up for Wilmington organizer Dr. Amanda Boomershine said. “Being able to come together each year and support our community is a way of continued rebuilding and healing.”

In addition to the service opportunities, “Wings Up for Wilmington” includes a campus-wide food drive throughout September to benefit Nourish NC. All UNCW staff, students, faculty and the general community are invited to donate food. Anyone interested should review the list of most-needed items and complete this form.

“Being an active, engaged member of the community is at the heart of being a Seahawk. I enjoy helping organizations that help our community all year,” Dr. Boomershine said. “We are excited to have quite a few courses participating as a group and units across campus joining together to serve the community. We look forward to a great day of service and a strong month of food collection.”

“Wings Up for Wilmington” is sponsored by the Office of Community Engagement and Applied Learning, along with the Center for Faculty Leadership and the Office of Student Leadership and Engagement.

Individuals interested in participating must register for a community service project. The first 550 volunteers will receive an event T-shirt.