UNCW featured in best-selling college guide for 6th straight year

Fiske Guide to Colleges profiles 300 of the "best and most interesting" colleges and universities in the nation.

Freshmen students gathered at the Quad Fields for an Orientation Welcome event on August 15, 2021. (PHOTO BY: LOGAN WELLS/UNCW)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina Wilmington is one of four UNC System schools featured in the Fiske Guide to Colleges 2023.

The guide highlights UNCW’s academic excellence, extensive undergraduate research opportunities, and other high impact learning experiences.

UNCW has been featured in the Fiske Guide since 2017. The 2023 edition acknowledges the university’s proximity to the ocean and its “stellar marine biology program.” It also highlights new construction at the university since 2020, including four residence halls and a dining hall.

UNCW’s Support Opportunity Access Responsibility (SOAR) program is also mentioned. It supports high-achieving students from low-income families with grants and scholarships equaling the cost of in-state tuition and fees.