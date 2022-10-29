UNCW holds first outdoor chemistry demonstration for campus community

Stations were arranged so that students could see various forms of chemistry and technology, ranging from chemical and physical changes, flame tests, virtual reality, 3-D printing, and more.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Today in Wilmington, students and faculty in the Department of Chemistry and Bio-Chemistry performed a variety of exciting chemistry demonstrations in front of Dobo Hall on the UNCW campus.

The goal of the event was to engage the campus community in the importance of chemistry and how it impacts our daily lives in a fun and interactive way.

“We’re having a great time and we want everyone to know that science is for them, and there’s a place for them in chemistry,” said Elizabeth Walters, a Senior Lecturer in the Departments of Chemistry and Bio-Chemistry.

Bart Jones, a chemistry professor, adds that he hopes that the demonstration excites students to become chemistry majors.

There was also informational tables with department pamphlets for students to take home in case they were interested in taking a chemistry class in the future.

For more information about UNCW’s Chemistry and Biochemistry department, click here.