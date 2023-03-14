UNCW hosts Pi Day math competition

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– A big day for math lovers as today is Pi Day. To celebrate, UNCW hosted a contest at its Department Of Mathematics And Statistics.

More than 100 high school students and teachers from several counties across the state came out to put their math skills to the test.

Those taking part had to complete a written exam made up of algebra and geometry problems.

This is the first time UNCW has hosted the annual event since the start of pandemic, so students were excited the Pi Day tradition is back.

“I think a math competition is a great way to celebrate this cute math national holiday. I mean, it’s a fun one. We kind of all took a similar test and then they averaged our scores together and decided who did the best on it, and Liam did the best on it,” Marleigh Pearson, Topsail High School Junior said.

Liam Courtright, a senior from Topsail High School, had the highest overall score of all competitors.

The overall Division 1 winner was JH Rose High School from Pitt County, and the Division 2 winner was Isaac Bear Early College High School.