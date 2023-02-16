UNCW needs volunteers for Read-In celebrating Black authors and writers

The Feb. 21 event will feature members of the community reading short passages to an audience at the Education Building on campus.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW wants to give voice to Black/African American authors and anyone who identifies as a person of the African diaspora.

It’s sponsoring a Read-In Feb. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in room 162 of the Education Building on the UNCW campus.

The pandemic shut down many activities on campus, but it didn’t stop the Black History Month Read-Ins. It only temporarily changed the format.

“For the last two years, we have kept the Read-In going virtually,” explained Chris Robinson, UNCW Engagement and Outreach librarian. “One of the goals is to grow the event, to actually be a community event.”

Now the university is putting out a call for volunteers who want to read published classics or original works, in person, to the Tuesday night audience.

Any UNCW student, faculty, staff member or resident of the greater Wilmington community is welcome to sign up to read.

For more information on how to volunteer, visit here

To learn more about past Read-Ins, visit here