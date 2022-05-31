UNCW officials encourage storm readiness ahead of active hurricane season

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicting an above-normal 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, UNCW’s Environmental Health and Safety Department stresses the need for students and employees to have personal preparedness plans and be aware of emergency procedures and campus communications.

NOAA forecasts 14 to 21 named storms with the possibility of three to six major hurricanes. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center will update the 2022 Atlantic seasonal outlook in early August, before the historical peak of the season.

The Atlantic hurricane season extends from June 1 through Nov. 30.

UNCW says they are committed to year-round preparation for tropical weather systems and other emergencies. The university’s preparedness activities include training personnel, contracting with the private sector for resources, stockpiling critical materials, developing technology solutions and building relationships with community partners.

“Plans are living documents, and continual review is needed to incorporate lessons learned from prior events and to ensure modifications are made to address any changes on our campus affecting how we respond,” director of environmental health and safety Jeff Campbell said.

UNCW is a Disaster-Resistant University and was the first university in North Carolina to receive the StormReady designation by the National Weather Service.